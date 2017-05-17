Voter ID Still On The Table For Sen. Tarte

By 1 hour ago
  • Michael Tomsic / WFAE-FM

Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly are not ready to throw in the towel yet on efforts to overhaul state voting laws.

Democrats and liberal advocacy groups cheered the U.S. Supreme Court's decision this week not to review a lower court's ruling that struck down the 2013 election overhaul, but the victory may be short-lived. Republicans are considering whether to pass revised legislation that's scaled down and passes court scrutiny.

Speaking to WFAE's Charlotte Talks on Wednesday, state Sen. Jeff Tarte of Mecklenburg County says it's important to at least enact a measure requiring people to show a photo ID at the polls, anything more would need to be carefully considered.

"You have to pragmatically think through what's appropriate, what will pass muster with the courts, what's appropriate constitutionally, what does not infringe or disenfranchise any voters," he said, "we should never do that in any way, shape, or form."

Tarte did not say how soon new legislation could be introduced, only that lawmakers "will continue to look at it."

The 2013 Republican-passed election overhaul required people to show a photo ID at the polls, reduced the number of early voting days, eliminated same-day registration, out-of-precinct voting, and pre-registration for 16 and 17-year-olds.

It was struck down by an appellate court, which found the law discriminated against African-Americans with "almost surgical precision."

Appeals Court Strikes Down NC Voting Changes, Citing Discriminatory Intent

By Jul 29, 2016
Scott*/Flickr

A federal appeals court has struck down major parts of North Carolina's sweeping election overhaul. The three-judge panel ruled unanimously Friday the state's Republican lawmakers passed the 2013 changes with discriminatory intent.

Overturned NC Voting Law Was 'Blast from the Jim Crow Past,' Clinton Says

By WFAE Sep 8, 2016
Hillary Clinton
Jeff Cravotta / WFAE

  Updated 5:05 p.m.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was in Charlotte Thursday for a midday rally at Johnson C. Smith University. She talked about college costs, voting rights, House Bill 2 and her differences with Republican Donald Trump.

U.S. Supreme Court Won't Review N.C.'s Invalidated Voter ID Law

By May 15, 2017
vote here sign
Erik (HASH) Hersman / Flickr https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

Updated 1:25 p.m.
The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear an appeal seeking to reinstate North Carolina's controversial 2013 overhaul of voting laws, including  voter ID.  The decision lets stand a 2016 appeals court ruling that invalidated the law, saying it targeted African Americans.  Meanwhile, legislative Republicans are vowing to find another way revive an ID requirement for voting. 

NC NAACP Files Lawsuit Over Voter Registration Cancellations In Three Counties

By Oct 31, 2016
Michael Tomsic / WFAE-FM

The North Carolina chapter of the NAACP filed a federal lawsuit Monday over the recent cancellations of up to 4,500 voter registrations. The NAACP says those cancellations in three eastern counties violate federal law. The state Board of Elections disagrees.