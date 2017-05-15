U.S. Supreme Court Won't Review N.C.'s Invalidated Voter ID Law

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear an appeal seeking to reinstate North Carolina's controversial 2013 voter ID law. The decision lets stand a 2016 decision by the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals that invalidated the law.

The law passed by the Republican-controlled legislature required voters to show an approved ID and reduced the number of early voting days. It also eliminated same-day registration, out-of-precinct voting and pre-registration by 16-year-olds.

The American Civil Liberties Union and North Carolina NAACP sued, and initially lost the case in federal District Court. They appealed to the Fourth Circuit, which reversed the ruling.

A three-judge panel of the Appeals Court concluded unanimously that lawmakers passed the law with discriminatory intent. In her opinion, Judge Diana Gribbon Motz noted that lawmakers had data showing the law's racial impact, and said they targeted African-Americans with "almost surgical precision."

Opponents of the law said it disproportionately affected African-Americans and was designed to suppress their votes.

The state and then-governor Pat McCrory appealed the Fourth Circuit decision to the Supreme Court. As the Supreme Court discussed whether to hear the case, the state under a new Democratic governor Roy Cooper asked to withdraw the appeal.

On Monday, Cooper welcomed the Supreme Court's decision in a statement:

“Today’s announcement is good news for North Carolina voters. We need to be making it easier to vote, not harder," he said.

Dale Ho of the ACLU's Voting Rights Project said the law "is meeting its much-deserved demise. An ugly chapter in voter suppression is finally closing.”