Voter ID Law in North Carolina and President Trump's Voter Fraud Commission

Wednesday, May 17 2017

On Monday, the US Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal on a lower court ruling striking down North Carolina’s Voter ID Law, but state GOP Lawmakers have vowed to find another way to mandate Voter ID. Host Mike Collins and guests discuss the announcement, what happens next, and we look into President Trump's new Election Fraud Commission.

Opponents of North Carolina’s voter ID law cheered Monday’s decision by the US Supreme Court, who decided not to hear an appeal seeking to reinstate North Carolina’s controversial 2013 overhaul of voter ID law.

This means that the 2016 appeals court ruling that invalidated the law stands. That decision said that the law targeted African Americans.

Many people across the state applauded the Supreme Court’s action, but Republicans in Raleigh say they’re not throwing in the towel, and lawmakers seem ready to pursue new voter ID legislation.

Meanwhile, President Trump has signed an executive order creating a voter fraud commission which a White House official says will “review policies and practices that enhance or undermine the American people’s confidence in the integrity of federal elections.”

Host Mike Collins is joined by a panel to discuss the announcement by the Supreme Court and what North Carolina Republican lawmakers are planning in response, as well as take a look through the goals of the President’s voter fraud commission.

Guests:

Tom Bullock, WFAE News

Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst, John Locke Foundation

Ted Shaw, Julius Chambers Distinguished Professor of Law and Director of the Center for Civil Rights at UNC Chapel Hill

Senator Jeff Tarte, North Carolina Republican Senator representing District 41.