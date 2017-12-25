Charlotte Talks: Best of 2017

The past 12 months have been eventful, to say the least. As Charlotte Talks celebrates its 20th cycle around the news-sun in 2018, the CT team takes a moment to recount their most memorable moments from 2017.

A Conversation with 4-Time NASCAR Champion Jeff Gordon

“Jeff Gordon was thoughtful and genuine. He was generous with his answers, and it was an enjoyable conversation. I wish we had more time.” – Mike Collins

Homicides And The Impact On The Queen City

“My favorite moment came from our July public conversation about the Homicides in Charlotte. The public conversation portion of the show was really interesting, and Chief Putney’s part of the show was memorable – he’d never been so candid about the homicide problem and the underlying problems of economic mobility in our city.” – Wendy Herkey

Parents Of Charlotte Transgender Children Share Their Journeys

"We heard personal stories that often went overlooked as the city wrestled with transgender rights - the perspective of parents of people who were suddenly in the national spotlight." – Chris Miller

Growth And Development Shape Funky Plaza Midwood

“Some of my favorite shows are about development because the way Charlotte grows not only shapes the face of the city, it transforms neighborhoods. One of the best examples from the past year is in Plaza Midwood, where this huge apartment development is going up around this tiny hole-in-the-wall bar, making it a poster child for growth in the city.” – Erin Keever

As we cap off 2017, WFAE's producers and programs share their most memorable moments of the year. Find each of our Best of 2017 posts at http://wfae.org/term/2017-favorites.