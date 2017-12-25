Related Program: 
Charlotte Talks: Best of 2017

  • Panelists on stage, clockwise from left: Mike Collins, Greg Jackson, Robert Dawkins, Brenda Tindal, Vicki Foster, Patrick Graham, Patrick Mumford, Nicholas Wharton.
    Erin Keever / WFAE

The past 12 months have been eventful, to say the least. As Charlotte Talks celebrates its 20th cycle around the news-sun in 2018, the CT team takes a moment to recount their most memorable moments from 2017.

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jeff Gordon joins Mike Collins for a special conversation from the NASCAR Hall of Fame to talk about his career, his latest endeavors, his Children’s Foundation and more.
Credit Chris Miller / WFAE

A Conversation with 4-Time NASCAR Champion Jeff Gordon

“Jeff Gordon was thoughtful and genuine. He was generous with his answers, and it was an enjoyable conversation. I wish we had more time.” – Mike Collins

Clockwise from top left - Host Mike Collins, CMPD Chief Kerr Putney, Damian Johnson (No Grease Barber Shop), Judy Williams (Mothers of Murdered Offspring), Gemini Boyd (founder of Project BOLT), Julie Eiselt (Charlotte City Council) and audience members.
Credit Tom Bullock / WFAE

Homicides And The Impact On The Queen City

“My favorite moment came from our July public conversation about the Homicides in Charlotte. The public conversation portion of the show was really interesting, and Chief Putney’s part of the show was memorable – he’d never been so candid about the homicide problem and the underlying problems of economic mobility in our city.” – Wendy Herkey

Ashley Nurkin, Jay Norris and Pamela Smith (l-r)
Credit Michael Bethea / WFAE

Parents Of Charlotte Transgender Children Share Their Journeys

"We heard personal stories that often went overlooked as the city wrestled with transgender rights - the perspective of parents of people who were suddenly in the national spotlight." – Chris Miller

The Thirsty Beaver on Central Ave. surrounded by apartment construction.
Credit Charlotte Observer / Jeff Siner

Growth And Development Shape Funky Plaza Midwood

“Some of my favorite shows are about development because the way Charlotte grows not only shapes the face of the city, it transforms neighborhoods. One of the best examples from the past year is in Plaza Midwood, where this huge apartment development is going up around this tiny hole-in-the-wall bar, making it a poster child for growth in the city.” – Erin Keever

As we cap off 2017, WFAE's producers and programs share their most memorable moments of the year. Find each of our Best of 2017 posts at http://wfae.org/term/2017-favorites.

