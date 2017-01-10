A Conversation with 4-Time NASCAR Champion Jeff Gordon

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jeff Gordon joins Mike Collins for a special conversation from the NASCAR Hall of Fame to talk about his career, his latest endeavors, his Children’s Foundation and more.

It’s probably no surprise when you hear that Charlotte resident Jeff Gordon, a four-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion driver of the popular #24 car, first became obsessed with racing at the tender age of five, and that he’s been winning championships and setting track records nearly all his life.

Jeff Gordon has had a remarkably successful career- full of wins, poles, championships, sponsorship deals and media attention-- and after retiring from NASCAR in 2015, has managed to keep himself busy by getting into the broadcast booth and working as a NASCAR analyst for Fox Sports, and by filling in for NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr a few times after his season was cut short by a concussion.

But the racing portion of his life is just the tip of the iceberg these days for Jeff Gordon- his work with Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation for the last 15 years in support of pediatric cancer research has raised millions of dollars and raised public awareness around the world for pediatric cancer.

Mike Collins will be joined by Jeff Gordon to talk about a life of racing, his very personal stories about the fight against pediatric cancer, and about how although he’s a retired NASCAR driver, he'll be starting 2017 by hitting the ground running as he prepares for the Rolex 24 in Daytona this month-- when Charlotte Talks from the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Guest:

Jeff Gordon, Four-Time NASCAR Cup Series Champion driver