Special Friday News Roundup, with On Point host Tom Ashbrook

On Point’s Tom Ashbrook joins host Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters to talk about the swearing in of our new Governor Roy Cooper; Dylann Roof taking control of the sentencing phase of his trial; on-going problems at Charlotte School of Law-- and much more.

On a special edition of our local news roundup, On Point’s Tom Ashbrook joins Mike Collins from the stage of the Duke Energy Theatre at Spirit Square in Charlotte to talk about the thrust of his show and share the spotlight with our roundtable of reporters.

This week, we talk about Roy Cooper becoming the state’s new Governor. We also look at some of Gov. Cooper’s cabinet choices and whether they’ll get Senate approval. ​We’ll talk about law suits that Cooper has filed in the wake of laws passed in a special session last month that limit his gubernatorial power- that and we preview some other things to look out for in state politics in the new year.

Dylann Roof represents himself in the sentencing phase of his trial in Charleston. We'll talk about what remarks he made in opening statements.

The Charlotte School of Law’s problems continue, after announcing they won't enroll any new students this semester and as they negotiate transfers for students to a sister school in Florida. Some students are filing lawsuits against the school and school leaders have been tight-lipped about the recent announcement by the Department of Education that the school won't receive any more federal loan money, citing that the school is out of compliance with the ABA standards and misled students about its status.

The healthcare fight begins on Capitol Hill, as Roy Cooper says he wants to expand Medicaid in North Carolina. What the outcomes may mean for us here in the Tarheel state, and much more on a special edition of the Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins Weekly News Roundup.

Guests:

Tom Ashbrook, host of On Point from WBUR

Mary C.Curtis, columnist at Roll Call and a contributor to other publications including WCCB News Rising and NBCBLK.

Tom Bullock, WFAE Reporter.

Ann Doss Helms, reporter for The Charlotte Observer