Gov. Cooper Announces First Two Cabinet Nominees

By 11 minutes ago

Governor Roy Cooper announcing his first two cabinet nominees.
Credit Screen Grab via WRAL

Governor Roy Cooper has announced his first two nominees for his cabinet. They would run the Department of Transportation and the Department of Environmental Quality.

With the grand staircase of the governor’s mansion serving as a backdrop, Cooper acknowledged the process of picking his cabinet was a bit behind schedule, but he added, "I think we’ve moved pretty well considering that we’ve had four weeks of fighting to make sure that the election held. On top of that three special legislative sessions that I was involved in pretty directly."

One of those sessions stripped the governor’s ability to simply name his cabinet and now requires they receive confirmation by the North Carolina Senate.

That process could get heated.

Take Michael Regan, Cooper’s pick to run North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality. Regan spent eight years working with the Environmental Defense Fund. And another 10 years working with the EPA in Washington.

When asked if he was worried the Republican controlled senate would view Regan’s resume as a liability Cooper simply said, "You know I think it’s important for the governor to pick the very best people to serve in these positions."

Cooper’s pick for secretary of Transportation may be less contentious. Jim Trogdon had served as the NCDOT’s chief operating officer until he stepped down in 2013.

Tags: 
Roy Cooper
News Desk

Related Content

Republicans' Added Session: Unprecedented, Or Just Party Politics?

By Dec 15, 2016
Jayron32 of English Wikipedia

Plans by Republican lawmakers to limit the powers of incoming Governor Roy Cooper have drawn fire from Democrats. They call it a power grab and unconstitutional. But to others, it's all just part of North Carolina politics …  and history.

Governor-elect Cooper said in a press conference Thursday the legislature's moves are unprecedented. He even threatened a lawsuit.

“If I believe that laws passed by the legislature hurt working families, and are unconstitutional, they will see me in court,” Cooper said.

GOP Sen. Tarte: Durham Rumors Spurred Moratorium Idea

By Dec 22, 2016
Credit NCLEG

State lawmakers were in Raleigh to deal with House Bill 2 again Wednesday. The purpose in calling the special session was to repeal the legislation, but that didn’t happen.

We're hearing from different voices in that debate. We spoke with Democratic state Senator Jeff Jackson of Mecklenburg County. He said lawmakers had a deal to repeal HB2 and Republicans broke it by attaching a moratorium that bans municipalities from enacting any anti-discrimination ordinances for 180 days.  

Dem Sen. Jackson: Lawmakers Had A Deal And Republicans Broke It

By Dec 22, 2016
NC Legislature

The immediate aftermath of the General Assembly’s failure to repeal House Bill 2 in special session Wednesday was predictable. Democrats blamed Republicans. Republicans blamed Democrats. Opposing activist groups went on the attack. In short, the political spin cycle was on high.

Confusion And Disarray Ahead Of Special Session

By Dec 21, 2016

State lawmakers were scheduled to begin discussing the repeal of House Bill 2 at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, but shortly after the House and Senate gaveled themselves in, both went into recess, postponing discussion until well into the afternoon.

Cooper: 'Courts Will Have To Clean Up The Mess'

By Gary D. Robertson/The Associated Press Dec 17, 2016

Protesters say the North Carolina legislature's actions limiting the next governor's influence before he even takes office were unconstitutional power grabs by GOP legislators unhappy their candidate didn't win re-election.

"We voted for a new governor and they're choosing to come and ... take away the power," said Caren Parker of Carrboro, among the crowd who demonstrated this week against the Republican-controlled General Assembly, leading to more than 50 arrests.

Cooper Fires Back At GOP Plan To Weaken Him

By Dec 15, 2016

The General Assembly is still in Raleigh for an additional special session. Several bills offered by Republicans are aimed at limiting the powers of incoming Democratic Governor Roy Cooper. Republicans say what they're doing is constitutional.  Democrats call it a power grab. Cooper held a press conference this morning to say the proposals are unprecedented and will hurt North Carolinians. WFAE's Mark Rumsey talked to reporter David Boraks about the latest developments.

In Midnight Ceremony, Roy Cooper Becomes NC's 75th Governor

By & Jan 2, 2017
Office of Governor Roy Cooper

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper took the oath of office in Raleigh's capitol building mere minutes into the new year, becoming the state's 75th governor and capping off a narrow victory over outgoing Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.

The ceremony was held just as fireworks began sprouting across the city and confetti cannons were fired above revelers on Fayetteville Street. State Chief Justice Mark Martin administered the oath in the short ceremony, which lasted 15 minutes. The ceremony was attended by a small group of friends, family, and colleagues.