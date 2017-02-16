Signs In Protest On ‘A Day Without Immigrants’

By 1 hour ago

By design protest signs and the people who carry them are the most visible part of any rally, demonstration or march. They pull the eye and, yes, camera lenses to focus on what often is a simple message. But those messages have meaning not just to those who took the time to scroll them out by hand, they also reflect the beliefs of a community.

The ‘A Day Without Immigrants’ protest in Marshall Park in uptown was full of just such signs.

Take this sign equating the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and ICE, the federal agency charged with enforcing U.S. immigration policy. The CMPD says it does no such thing. You can hear Charlotte Talks Host Mike Collins talk with CMPD Chief Kerr Putney about this here.

Just one of the signs equating the CMPD with ICE, the federal agency tasked with enforcing immigration laws
Credit Tom Bullock / WFAE

There was more than one “CMPD is ICE” sign in the crowd – it is clearly an issue Charlotte’s immigrant community takes seriously. And they feel the CMPD needs to do more to make them feel safe.

But it wasn’t just the CMPD called out in protest signs. The bulk of the signs on display at Marshall Park focused on what immigrants bring to the country economically, socially and culturally. More than one sign pointed to history; America is a nation of immigrants.

Credit Tom Bullock

This man decided to make that argument local and personal. 

Credit Tom Bullock / WFAE

There was a third category of sings on display, a powerful one held by the smallest protesters. There were children and families throughout this crowd holding signs. The wording was varied but the message was clear. Please don’t deport their parents.

Credit Tom Bullock / WFAE

Tags: 
A Day Without Immigrants
CMPD
News Desk

Related Content

Day Without Immigrants; Chief Putney On Arrests; Man Charged With Paper Carrier's Murder

By 3 hours ago
Hundreds gathered at Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte Thursday for a pro-immigrant rally.
Tom Bullock / WFAE

Immigrant communities nationwide and in Charlotte staged “A Day Without Immigrants” Thursday. They’re protesting a wave of recent arrests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in the first major immigration crackdown by the new Trump administration.

More Than 250 Businesses To Remain Closed Thursday As Immigrants Protest ICE Arrests

By 17 hours ago
Nick de la Canal/WFAE

More than 250 businesses in the Charlotte region will not open Thursday as part of a nationwide campaign called "A Day Without Immigrants," or "Dia Sin Inmigrantes," according to organizers and reports from the Spanish-language newspapers Que Pasa Mi Gente and Hola Noticias, which has kept a running tally on its Facebook page.