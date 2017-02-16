Immigration Law And Enforcement In Charlotte With CMPD Chief Kerr Putney

Thursday, February 16, 2017

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney clarifies his department’s policy on immigrants and we gauge reaction in the local immigrant community to President Trump’s executive order.

Reports of arrests of people who are in this country illegally have caused fear and uncertainty among local immigrant communities. In the last week, federal immigration agents have made arrests nationwide, with more than 100 in the Carolinas, in what President Trump has called a "crackdown" on undocumented immigrants.

Charlotte immigration advocates call it a "war on immigrant families." Mayor Jennifer Roberts has said she's concerned by the recent actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. She and city officials have also made it clear that Charlotte is not a sanctuary city and they are in compliance with federal immigration laws. Local law enforcement does not enforce those laws, but by law cannot prohibit officers from sharing information about a person's immigration status with the federal government.

Amid swirling social media reports and misinformation, CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney has sought to clarify the department's position on immigration concerns. Putney says the department's primary goal is preventing and solving crime and to be successful "it is critical to maintain trust between CMPD and all communities." Building trust is something they've been working on since the shooting of Keith Scott and resulting protests. Mike Collins will talk with Chief Putney, immigration attorneys and others about immigration law and enforcement in Charlotte.

Guests

Kerr Putney - Chief of Police, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

David Boraks - Reporter for WFAE, he's been covering this story

Atenas Burrola -Director & Managing Attorney, Immigrant Integration Center, Latin American Coalition

Alan Gordon - Immigration Attorney in Charlotte