Immigration Law And Enforcement In Charlotte With CMPD Chief Kerr Putney

By Erin Keever ago

Thursday, February 16, 2017

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney clarifies his department’s policy on immigrants and we gauge reaction in the local immigrant community to President Trump’s executive order.

Reports of arrests of people who are in this country illegally have caused fear and uncertainty among local immigrant communities. In the last week, federal immigration agents have made arrests nationwide, with more than 100 in the Carolinas, in what President Trump has called a "crackdown" on undocumented immigrants.

Charlotte immigration advocates call it a "war on immigrant families." Mayor Jennifer Roberts has said she's concerned by the recent actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. She and city officials have also made it clear that Charlotte is not a sanctuary city and they are in compliance with federal immigration laws. Local law enforcement does not enforce those laws, but by law cannot prohibit officers from sharing information about a person's immigration status with the federal government.

Amid swirling social media reports and misinformation, CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney has sought to clarify the department's position on immigration concerns. Putney says the department's primary goal is preventing and solving crime and to be successful "it is critical to maintain trust between CMPD and all communities." Building trust is something they've been working on since the shooting of Keith Scott and resulting protests. Mike Collins will talk with Chief Putney, immigration attorneys and others about immigration law and enforcement in Charlotte.

Guests

Kerr Putney - Chief of Police, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

David Boraks - Reporter for WFAE, he's been covering this story

Atenas Burrola -Director & Managing Attorney, Immigrant Integration Center, Latin American Coalition

Alan Gordon - Immigration Attorney in Charlotte

School Board Told To Make Schools Safe Havens From Deportations

By 5 hours ago
Gwendolyn Glenn/WFAE

Federal Immigration officials say it's business as usual in terms of last week’s arrests of immigrants in the country illegally. There were nearly 700 arrests nationwide and 84 in North Carolina. The crackdown, as President Trump called it, has some Charlotte residents nervous. Many made their concerns known at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

Immigrants Uncertain As ICE Acknowledges Nationwide Crackdown

By Feb 14, 2017
Manolo Betancur owns a bakery on Central Avenue. He spoke at Friday's event at the Government Center.
David Boraks / WFAE

Federal immigration agents have arrested more than 680 people nationwide since last week, including more than 100 in the Carolinas, in the Trump administration's first major crackdown on people in the country illegally.  U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly acknowledged the operations in a statement Monday, saying about three-quarters of those arrested were a threat to public safety.  But local immigration lawyers and immigrants say the new administration is sowing fear by casting a wider net.