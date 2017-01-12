Local News Roundup: Dylann Roof Gets Death, New LGBT Ordinance?, Law School's Future In Doubt

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

Dylann Roof gets death. The City Council says it's not considering reinstating Charlotte's non-discrimination ordinance. Roy Cooper is flexing his muscles. The future looks dim for Charlotte School of Law. Mike Collins and our panel of reporters discuss those stories and more on the Local News Roundup.

A remorseless Dylann Roof was sent to federal death row Wednesday for the Emanuel AME Church massacre in Charleston. Roof became the first person condemned to die for a federal hate crime. In his closing argument this week to the jury, the self-avowed white supremacist said, "I still feel like I had to do it."

With the wounds still fresh from last year's HB2 fight with the General Assembly, a report this week said the Charlotte City Council was considering reinstating the non-discrimination ordinance the council rescinded last year as part of the HB2 repeal deal that ultimately unraveled. But City Council members Ed Driggs and Julie Eiselt downplayed the ordinance's possible revival on Charlotte Talks.

The state legislature once again floated a possible HB2 repeal as the newly-elected General Assembly gaveled into session this week, ready to do battle with Gov. Roy Cooper over Medicaid and the new governor's appointment powers.

The storm clouds over Charlotte School of Law grew darker with rumblings the school could be preparing to shut down.

Clayton Wilcox signed on the dotted line to become Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent this summer, when he'll inherit, among other things, the student-assignment revamp. His visit to Charlotte was the first opportunity many in the community had to hear directly from Wilcox.

And a plan to take the wrecking ball to Memorial Stadium to make way for Major League Soccer to Charlotte is facing pushback, particularly over the possibility of city and county tax dollars going into a new stadium.

Tom Bullock, reporter, WFAE (@TomWFAE)

Glenn Burkins, editor and publisher, QCityMetro.com (@GlennBurkins)

Ann Doss Helms, education reporter, The Charlotte Observer (@anndosshelms)

Erik Spanberg, senior staff writer, Charlotte Business Journal (@CBJSpanberg)