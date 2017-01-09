Law School Classes To Resume; Dean Steps Down

By 34 minutes ago
  • Charlotte School of Law is in the Charlotte Plaza Building at 201 S. College St.
    Charlotte School of Law is in the Charlotte Plaza Building at 201 S. College St.
    Charlotte School of Law

The academic dean at Charlotte School of Law has stepped down, as the school remains under scrutiny over low passage rates on the bar exam and questions about its curriculum.

Camille Davidson says she was asked to step down as academic dean at Charlotte School of Law.
Credit Charlotte School of Law

Camille Davidson told students in an email Monday that Dean Jay Conison asked her to resign, effective immediately.  In the email, Davidson said she'll continue with the school as a faculty member: 

"It is with much regret that I inform you that Dean Conison has asked me to step down as Academic Dean. As of today, I will no longer serve in such capacity. I have enjoyed serving each of you and will continue to work with you as a member of the faculty." 

Over the weekend, Charlotte School of Law officials told students the school will reopen as scheduled for the spring semester, on Jan. 17.  

“We are very pleased to announce that after extensive discussions with our regulators, we will be starting classes as scheduled, on Tuesday, January 17,” the school said in an email. The school's future has been uncertain after its accrediting organization, the American Bar Association, put it on probation in November. Then in December, the U.S. Department of Education announced that beginning Jan. 1, it could no longer receive federal financial aid.

Federal loans are key revenue source for the school. The Department of Education said that last year, 946 Charlotte School of Law students received federal loans, netting the school $48.5 million in federal dollars.

Meanwhile, the school faces several lawsuits, including two would-be class-actions by students uncertain about how they'll finish their educations.

Students contacted Monday said they're still not sure how things will go.  Some wonder how they’ll pay for classes without federal loans. Others worry about the school’s reputation, and whether it’s worth continuing.

"Even if the doors remain open long enough to print a diploma, what's that diploma really worth?" said Robert Barchiesi, who is among those suing the school.

Tags: 
Education

Related Content

Lots Of Questions, Few Answers On Charlotte School Of Law's Future

By Jan 4, 2017
Julie Rose / WFAE

Charlotte School of Law is not planning to enroll any new students this coming semester and it's unclear classes will resume for current students.

2 Students Sue Charlotte School Of Law Amid Troubles

By Dec 23, 2016

Two students at the for-profit Charlotte School of Law are seeking class action status for a federal lawsuit against the troubled school.  

Charlotte School Of Law Loses Federal Loan Money

By Dec 20, 2016
Julie Rose / WFAE

As of January 1, the Charlotte School of Law can no longer receive any federal loan money. In making the decision, the U.S. Department of Education says the law school has long been out of compliance with ABA standards and gave no hint of those problems to students.

Charlotte School of Law Hit With Probation

By Nov 17, 2016
Julie Rose / WFAE

The for-profit, Charlotte School of Law’s accreditation is in jeopardy. This week, the American Bar Association put the school, the state’s largest law school with about 800 students, on probation over concerns that unqualified students were being admitted and that too many graduates were not passing the bar exam.