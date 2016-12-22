GOP Sen. Tarte: Durham Rumors Spurred Moratorium Idea

Republican Senator Jeff Tarte of Mecklenburg County speaks with WFAE's Marshall Terry.

State lawmakers were in Raleigh to deal with House Bill 2 again Wednesday. The purpose in calling the special session was to repeal the legislation, but that didn’t happen.

We're hearing from different voices in that debate. We spoke with Democratic state Senator Jeff Jackson of Mecklenburg County. He said lawmakers had a deal to repeal HB2 and Republicans broke it by attaching a moratorium that bans municipalities from enacting any anti-discrimination ordinances for 180 days.

In this interview, Republican state senator Jeff Tarte says he was optimistic the repeal of HB2 would go through when the day began. He says the moratorium was added to give the legislature time to reset without fear that municipalities would enact anti-discrimination ordinances before lawmakers could tackle the broader issue during the long session.