Dem Sen. Jackson: Lawmakers Had A Deal And Republicans Broke It

NC Sen Jeff Jackson speaks to WFAE's Marshall Terry about Wednesday's attempt to repeal House Bill 2.

The immediate aftermath of the General Assembly’s failure to repeal House Bill 2 in special session Wednesday was predictable. Democrats blamed Republicans. Republicans blamed Democrats. Opposing activist groups went on the attack. In short, the political spin cycle was on high.

We talked to two lawmakers from Mecklenburg County for their thoughts on what happened at the statehouse and where we go from here. In this interview with Democratic state senator Jeff Jackson, he said Republicans broke the deal.

"They said they'd keep their word and they didn't. On an issue like HB2, for them to expect us to rollover after they break their deal is unrealistic," said Jackson.