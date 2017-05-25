Friday News Roundup: CMS Student Assignment Plan Passed; NBA All Star Game in Charlotte in 2019

Friday, May 26 2017

On the local news roundup, the CMS student assignment plan was passed, but not without contentious discussion by parents and board members. The Supreme Court strikes down North Carolina's 1st and 12th congressional districts, and the NBA All-Star Game coming to Charlotte in 2019, so is the HB2 fight over? Mike Collins goes over those stories and more with the roundup reporters, when Charlotte Talks.

On this edition of the local news roundup, the CMS student assignment plan was voted on and passed by the school board Wednesday night, amid criticism about last minute revisions made to the plan just days before the vote. We’ll talk about what happened at the meeting and how its passage will affect CMS families.

Also in education news… a special news investigation released this week focuses on bright low income students and how state and local leaders hope to help them succeed. We hear from one of the contributors to that investigation about what they found and how our state leaders plan to help.

The Supreme Court struck down North Carolina’s 1st and 12th congressional district boundaries citing that race played too heavy a role in drawing the lines. Our panel offers a recap of what happened and its implications for other redistricting cases.

Vi Lyles has won the endorsement of the Black Political Caucus in her run for mayor. How much will this support may mean for her bid in the Democratic primary against incumbent Jennifer Roberts and Joel Ford?

And…. it’s official- Charlotte’s got the NBA All Star Game in 2019. The announcement by the NBA comes with criticism from those who think that North Carolina's new HB142 law isn't much better than HB2, the law that caused the NBA to pull out of having Charlotte host the All Star Game this year.

Those stories and much more with Mike Collins and the roundup reporters on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

Guests:

Ann Doss Helms, Reporter for The Charlotte Observer.

Tom Bullock, WFAE Reporter.

Glenn Burkins, editor and publisher of Qcitymetro.com.

Erik Spanberg, senior staff writer at the Charlotte Business Journal.