Lyles Wins Early Endorsement For Mayor From Black Political Caucus

By 11 minutes ago

Charlotte mayoral candidate Vi Lyles has won the endorsement of the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg in her run for mayor. Lyles is a Democrat and the current Mayor Pro Tem. She's challenging current mayor Jennifer Roberts and state Sen. Joel Ford for her party's nomination in the Sept. 12 primary.

Vi Lyles

The winner of the primary will face Republican city council member Kenny Smith in the November general election. He's unopposed for the Republican nomination.

In a statement on her campaign Facebook page, Lyles welcomed the endorsement.

"I am thankful, humbled and encouraged to have received the endorsement of the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg. Our grassroots movement is strong and shows the people of Charlotte we are ready to elect an experienced Mayor who is going to work for the betterment of our communities and a brighter future for all Charlotteans," she said.

The 50-year-old Black Political Caucus picked Lyles at a meeting Sunday, after a debate last Thursday among the three Democratic candidates.

Caucus leader Colette Forrest says they're hoping to play a bigger role in this year's camapaign than past years. The group has about 200 members - all local African American residents.

The caucus rated candidates on a variety of factors such as credibility, accountability, character, and their stances on issues, including whether they can "boldly lead the city and represent a black agenda."

Lyles came out on top with a score of 79 percent of possible points. Ford got 64.5 percent and Roberts received, 41 percent, the caucus said.

The early endorsement was unusual, coming two months before candidate filing opens and four months before the primary.  

Forrest said Monday the caucus will meet Lyles and her aides within the next week to discuss how they can help the campaign.

"We are already working with the Lyles camp, so we can coordinate an intensive community roll out campaign and heighten her chances of winning the primary," Forrest told WFAE.

Tags: 
Black Political Caucus
Vi Lyles
Jennifer Roberts
Joel Ford
Charlotte Politics
News Desk
Charlotte City Council
2017 election

Related Content

3 Dems Audition To Get Mayoral Endorsement Of Black Political Caucus

By May 19, 2017
Mayor Jennifer Roberts speaks at a debate Thursday at Reeder Memorial Baptist Church with challengers Joel Ford and Vi Lyles.
David Boraks / WFAE

At a debate in northwest Charlotte Thursday night, the city's three Democratic mayoral candidates faced an audition of sorts - for an endorsement by the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg. Filing isn’t even open yet for the Sept. 12 primary. But the group plans to make an unusual early endorsement in the coming days.

Listen: Democratic Mayoral Forum Focuses On Police-Community Relations

By Apr 22, 2017
Nick de la Canal / WFAE

Charlotte's Democratic mayoral candidates Joel Ford, Vi Lyles, and Jennifer Roberts participated in a forum Saturday afternoon that focused heavily on police-community relations and the city's role in responding to police shootings.

Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles Looks To Drop 'Pro Tem' From Title

By Feb 7, 2017
Vi Lyles

Today, at Little Rock AME Church in uptown, Vi Lyles announced that she is running for Charlotte’s mayor. Elections for that post and city council seats take place later this year.