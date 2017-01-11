Charlotte's City Council Perspective On What's Next For HB2 // "An American in Paris"

Thursday, January 12, 2017

We get the Charlotte point of view on our schism with Raleigh from two City Council members. Then, 'An American in Paris,' the Broadway musical version is in town and we talk to the leads about this hit treasure.

Part One: Charlotte's City Council Perspective On What's Next For HB2 And The Charlotte-Raleigh Divide

As the HB2 saga rolls into 2017, we're talking with some of the parties involved in the drama. Last week, we spoke with a republican and democratic state senator for the legislature's perspective.

Today, we'll get the point of view of members of Charlotte's City Council. Working with then Governor-Elect Roy Cooper last month, council repealed the original non-discrimination ordinance that resulted in HB2, with the promise that if they did, the legislature would repeal the bill.

That deal fell apart and the trust between Charlotte and Raleigh continues to deteriorate. We'll hear from city council members about where the city goes from here with HB2 and about the divide with the General Assembly in Raleigh.

Guests

Julie Eiselt - At-large representative, Charlotte City Council

Ed Driggs - District 7 representative, Charlotte City Council

Part Two: An American In Paris Comes to the Queen City

An American in Paris is the new Tony Award®-winning musical about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl, and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. It's different from other musicals because it focuses on dance built on the foundation of George Gershwin’s luscious music.

The national tour of the show landed in Charlotte last night for a week-long run here. We hear from two of the leads in the production- who have both been with the production since it debuted in Paris-- and from the producer of the musical as well.

Guests:

Stuart Oken, Producer of An American in Paris

Sara Esty, “Lise Dassin” in An American in Paris

Garen Scribner, “Jerry Mulligan” in An American in Paris

EVENT:

An American in Paris plays at Belk Theater, Blumenthal Performing Arts. Jan.10-15. Info here.