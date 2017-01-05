Related Program: 
Distrust Between Charlotte, Raleigh - And What's Next For HB2?

By Erin Keever 3 hours ago
North Carolina Senators Jeff Jackson and Jeff Tarte
Thursday, January 5, 2017

Two state senators, a Republican and a Democrat, talk about the lack of trust between Charlotte and Raleigh, how to rebuild that trust and what happens to HB2.

There was no shortage of drama in North Carolina's General Assembly at the end of 2016 with a host of special sessions. And what became one of the state's biggest stories last year - House Bill 2 - will continue into 2017 as a deal to repeal HB2 collapsed.

Then Governor-Elect Roy Cooper worked with Charlotte's City Council to repeal the original non-discrimination ordinance that resulted in HB2, with the promise that if they did, the legislature would repeal the bill.

But any kind of deal fell apart in the General Assembly, resulting in each side blaming the other.

The debate has further stressed the already frosty relationship between Charlotte and Raleigh and led to a lack of trust on both sides.

Two state senators - one Republican and one Democrat - join Mike Collins to talk about what exactly happened, why, and discuss what's next for the controversial law.

Guests

Dr. Michael Bitzer - professor of political science and provost at Catawba College

Sen. Jeff Jackson - Democratic State Senator from Mecklenburg County

Sen. Jeff Tarte - Republican State Senator from Mecklenburg County

