Words To Savor At The Close Of National Poetry Month

By WFAEats 21 minutes ago
  • tea and toast
    miss.libertine / Flickr/creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

As the annual celebration of poetry comes to an end, we’re pleased to share two poems from Mimi Herman, the North Carolina 2017 Piedmont Laureate in Poetry.

High Tea

The second time we dine at the Savoy,

I wear the clothes that make my father think

I am his daughter, and perhaps the boy

He thought he’d raised will have Earl Grey to drink.

The lipstick and the stockings and the heels

Disorient my father over scones

And salmon sandwiches, and so he tells

Me of the time when he was four, alone,

And wading through the creek in his back yard

In mud and joy, a boy against the tide,

How ever since that day he feels the scar:

His mother in her fear whisked him inside.

The tea grows cold inside our fragile cups.

We dine on the sad crumbs of growing up.

*  *  * 

Yeast

In the refrigerator door sits the yeast,

Bottle darkened to forestall quickening.

It wants to be born.  The nature of the beast

Is to bubble into life, then, thickening,
To reproduce and reproduce again.

Like an embryo, it grows by doubling.
The bread bowl curves, a womb the dough grows in

To keep it safe.  The world is troubling,

But yeast when it grows up wants to be bread.

Its adolescence is the awkward dough,

Which flinches when it’s pinched, and ducks its head,

Inclined to burrow back into the bowl.

And when it’s aged, it grows a harder crust.

Yeast quickens, thickens, hardens.  Then it’s dust.

“High Tea” appeared in the Winter 2017 edition of Carolina Quarterly. “Yeast” appeared in Herman’s chapbook, Logophilia, published by Main Street Rag in 2012. Visit Mimi Herman at www.mimiherman.com or www.writeaways.com.

Tags: 
WFAEats

Related Content

The Truth About Ugly Foods: They're Delicious, Abundant And Good For The Planet

By Stephen Phillips Apr 20, 2017

Tim Wharton bristles at being called a "foodie," with its connotation of lush, sumptuous "food porn." He prefers "gastronaut," a label popularized by late British television chef Keith Floyd, for its evocation of intrepid culinary exploration.

Of Matzo, Mushrooms, and Cooking for Julia Child: A Chat with Joan Nathan

By Apr 3, 2017
book jacket of King Soloman's Table by Joan Nathan

I'm getting ready to explain who I am when Joan Nathan answers the phone.

“Amy?”

She already knows my name, which shouldn’t surprise me – since she seems to know just about everything.

A 24 'Carrot' Recipe: Meoli-Stanton Family Carrot-Cauliflower Soup

By Jennifer Meoli Stanton Mar 27, 2017
a pot of Meoli-Stanton family carrot-cauliflower soup
Jennifer Stanton

This is a “silver lining” recipe that came out of a terrible experience. I started experimenting with carrots 24 years ago when an oncology nurse explained that the chemo my husband was receiving was actually toxic doses of Vitamin A. She compared it to consuming at least a five-pound bag of carrots a day.

If you do this, your face will hurt, you’ll grind down your molars into mule chompers, your skin will turn orange, and you will hate carrots by Day 5.

Of course, he didn’t grasp at the time that toxic doses of Vitamin A were only one part of the deadly cocktail. He just hung on the nurse’s words in the hope he could naturally help himself.