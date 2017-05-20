Will The 2017 Blumeys Be Any Good? Ask It's Winning High School Critic

By 14 minutes ago
  • Cecilia Whalen, a junior at East Mecklenburg High School, will be honored at this year's high school Blumey Awards for theatre criticism. She spoke with WFAE's Weekend Edition.
    Cecilia Whalen, a junior at East Mecklenburg High School, will be honored at this year's high school Blumey Awards for theatre criticism. She spoke with WFAE's Weekend Edition.
    Nick de la Canal / WFAE-FM

The theatre critic gets little respect these days. While performers are lavished with praise and adulation, taking extended bows and twirling through planned encores, there the critic sits, scribbling away several rows back, then staying up at night composing a review, only to be lambasted by the cast and crew the day after if the production is described as anything less than a rapturous sensation.

The outlook for theatre critics has gotten even worse in recent years as newspapers gut their art and lifestyle sections and other media organizations pass critics over for more sprightly reporters who can deliver more material and more clicks.

But the Blumey Awards, which honors excellence in high school theatre in the greater Charlotte area, hasn't passed the critics over. At it's annual ceremony this Sunday, the program will honor Cecilia Whalen, a junior at East Mecklenburg High School, for her 900-word criticism of Country Day School's production of The Wizard of Oz (which, by the way, is up for a Blumey for Best Actor -- Kenny Letts as the Scarecrow)

Whalen, 17, joined WFAE's Weekend Edition to talk about her time diving into the world of arts criticism, and why she believes its necessary to furthering the artistic experience.

Tags: 
Blumenthal Performing Arts
Blumey Awards
Cecilia Whalen
East Mecklenburg High School

Related Content

Monroe Student Wins National Theater Award

By Jun 28, 2016
Courtesy of National High School Musical Theatre Awards

 

A Charlotte area high school student has won best actress at Monday night’s National High School Theatre Awards, nicknamed the Jimmy Awards, in New York.

Big Wins For Central Academy High School At 2016 Blumey Awards

By May 23, 2016
Nick de la Canal

 

It was a big night for high school theater students from around the Charlotte region as the Blumenthal Performing Arts held it's 5th annual Blumey Awards, recognizing achievements in high school theater.

The excitement was palpable as audience members clad in tuxedos and floor-length evening gowns paraded down the aisle to their seats, and orchestra members began tuning their instruments under the watchful eye of music director David Dabbon, who had traveled all the way from New York to direct the show’s musicians.

$800K Renovation Set For Belk Theater Ladies Room

By Julie Rose Oct 28, 2013
blumenthalarts.org

  Theater-going ladies will rejoice at an $800,000 restroom renovation on the city council's agenda Monday night.


Rising Comic Star John Mulaney Comes To Charlotte

By Mar 25, 2015
Dominick D - https://www.flickr.com/photos/idominick/15123734899/. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons - http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:John_Mulaney_at_PaleyFest_2014.jpg#/media/File:John_Mulaney_at_PaleyFest_2014.jpg

John Mulaney is a rising young star in the comedy world.  The former Saturday Night Live writer recently created and starred in his own sitcom.  He’s now returned to touring the country doing standup and comes to Charlotte’s Knight Theater on Saturday.  He spoke to Morning Edition host Marshall Terry from the road. 