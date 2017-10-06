This Weekend's Race Marks Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Last Bank of America 500

WFAE's Marshall Terry speaks with Steve Letarte, NBC Sports NASCAR color analyst and former crew chief for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

This weekend, NASCAR's most popular driver will round his last turn at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Bank of America 500. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is retiring at the end of the season after two decades of racing. He's such a fan favorite he's been voted NASCAR's most popular driver for the last 14 years.

"You know I think Dale's kind of charisma and everyday attitude is why the fans love him," says Earnhardt's former crew chief, Steve Letarte. "You know, there's not much of a filter, which can be good and bad, but I think the fans appreciate it. Whenever he speaks it's honesty."

Letarte is now a NASCAR color analyst for NBC Sports. He spoke to WFAE's Marshall Terry.