Watch Live Sets By Blondie, Real Estate, Benjamin Booker And More

This week, Philadelphia's WXPN and World Cafe Live play host to the NON-COMMvention, an annual gathering of noncommercial music radio station staffers and industry pros. The highlight: three evenings full of performances by some of public radio's favorite artists. This year's featured performers include Ani DiFranco, Blondie, Chicano Batman, Pixies, Laura Marling, Benjamin Booker, Real Estate, Hurray For The Riff Raff and more.

Starting Wednesday, all three nights of music — plus a handful of afternoon shows — will be live-streaming via VuHaus. Find the full schedule of set times below.

All set times are approximate and listed in Eastern time.



Wednesday, May 17

7 p.m. — The National Reserve

7:30 p.m. — Brent Cobb

8 p.m. — The Districts

8:30 p.m. — Ani DiFranco

9 p.m. — Bash & Pop

9:30 p.m. — Blondie

10:20 p.m. — Greg Graffin

10:55 p.m. — Chicano Batman



Thursday, May 18

12 p.m. — Nancy And Beth

12:25 p.m. — Pixies

--

7 p.m. — Kyle Craft

7:30 p.m. — Baskery

8 p.m. — Mondo Cozmo

8:30 p.m. — Laura Marling

9 p.m. — The Mavericks

9:35 p.m. — Real Estate

10:05 p.m. — Gov't Mule

10:50 p.m. — Ron Gallo



Friday, May 19

12 p.m. — ALA.NI

12:25 p.m. — Paul Shaffer & The World's Most Dangerous Band

--

7 p.m. — Holly Macve

7:30 p.m. — The Growlers

8 p.m. — Lo Moon

8:30 p.m. — Benjamin Booker

9 p.m. — The Dream Syndicate

9:30 p.m. — Hurray For The Riff Raff

10 p.m. — Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

