Related Program: 
Charlotte Talks on WFAE

UNC President And Former Education Secretary Margaret Spellings On Strategic Plan, HB2, Betsy DeVos

By Erin Keever 5 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Charlotte Talks on WFAE

UNC System President Margaret Spellings
Credit Erin Keever

Monday, February 6, 2017

Margaret Spellings, president of the UNC system, talks about her strategic plan for the school, improving cost-efficiency and graduation rates. And chimes in on the nominee for her old job - secretary of Education.

Less than a year into her role as President of the University of North Carolina system, Margaret Spellings has set some lofty goals for her tenure.

The UNC system has a new strategic plan that aims to increase access to the University's 17 campuses, improve graduation rates and reduce achievement gaps - all while keeping college affordable and improving cost-efficiency. Big on her agenda is increasing enrollment of students from low-income and rural households. We'll talk with her about the plan and several other topics in higher education.

As former U.S. Secretary of Education under President George W. Bush, she's well-positioned to offer her perspective on the nominee to that office. We'll ask her about her endorsement of Betsy DeVos and find out what advice she may have for our next Education Secretary.

We'll also discuss the continuing impact of HB2. Spellings has said the law hurts the public university system's ability to recruit top talent and that job candidates have said no to North Carolina because of the law.

We first talked with Spellings just a few weeks into office. Now that she's had some time to settle in, Mike Collins invites her back to our studios to discuss her progress and goals for the future of the UNC system.

Guest

Margaret Spellings - President of the University of North Carolina system and Former US Secretary of Education

Tags: 
News Desk

Related Content

Margaret Spellings On Education, New Role At UNC

By Charlotte Talks Staff Mar 14, 2016
Jennifer Worsham / WFAE

Margaret Spellings, former U.S. Secretary of Education, just took the reins as head of the University of North Carolina system. Her appointment swirled controversy for how it was done and she was met with protests on her first day in office. But on that first day, she laid out her plans for the system and her agenda for her first several weeks on the job. That may have gotten lost in the news about the protests.

Spellings joined host Mike Collins on Charlotte Talks Tuesday to explain her vision for the UNC system and discuss the role of higher education in North Carolina. 