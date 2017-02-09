Two HB2 Repeal Bills Introduced Which Do More Than Repeal

By 1 hour ago

On Thursday, two bills were introduced in the North Carolina House which would repeal HB 2.

House Bills 78 and 82 are largely identical. We’ll get to the key difference in a moment.

But neither bill is a clean repeal of HB 2. "We did this twice last year," stated Senator Mike Woodard, Democrat from Durham County. Both efforts failed. This year, Woodard  says, "I’m even prouder to say that we’re offering a non-discrimination bill that would cover our entire state."

By expanding North Carolina’s current list of protected classes to include things like familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military or veteran status

And these bills would not just repeal HB 2, they would make it statewide policy to allow anyone to use any public bathroom or locker room based on their gender identity.

And that’s not all.

It would bar discrimination of the new protected classes in employment, insurance, housing and lending, as well as barring charter and non-public schools from discriminating in enrollment and school policies.

There is a religious exemption clause to allow parochial schools to still use religion as a requirement for enrollment. And fully private institutions and businesses can still set their bathroom policy as they like.

Now, here is where the two bills differ.

House Bill 78, has an extra section, which increase the minimum sentence by 3 to 7 years for any sexual crime committed in a bathroom or changing facility.

Representative Cecil Brockman of High Point says he felt the need to file a separate bill in hopes that some Republican members of the General Assembly will see it as something of a compromise. "We added this language in there hoping that they could come to the table and at least start negotiating with us on how we can repeal HB 2, which has been an absolute disaster for our state."

GOP leaders have called for the need for a compromise in order to repeal HB 2. And Brockman says he has heard some positive reaction from republican lawmakers. However he adds none have wanted to go on the record with support for his bill as of yet.

Tags: 
House Bill 2
HB2
NC politics
Politics
LGBT
NCGA
News Desk

Related Content

Sports Group Warns NC 'On Brink' Of Losing NCAA Championships For 6 Years

By Feb 6, 2017

A member of the North Carolina Sports Association has sent a letter to state lawmakers with this warning, North Carolina is on the brink of losing out on all NCAA championships for the next six years unless something is done about House Bill 2.

Council Members Deny Plans To Re-Instate Nondiscrimination Ordinance: "Not Where We Are Right Now"

By Jan 12, 2017

Two members of Charlotte City Council are rebuking a report published this week that suggested members had plans to symbolically re-instate the city's nondiscrimination ordinance.

Per Democrat Julie Eiselt: "That's not a thing we're doing right now."

Per Republican Ed Driggs: "It's not where we are right now."

GOP Sen. Tarte: Durham Rumors Spurred Moratorium Idea

By Dec 22, 2016
Credit NCLEG

State lawmakers were in Raleigh to deal with House Bill 2 again Wednesday. The purpose in calling the special session was to repeal the legislation, but that didn’t happen.

We're hearing from different voices in that debate. We spoke with Democratic state Senator Jeff Jackson of Mecklenburg County. He said lawmakers had a deal to repeal HB2 and Republicans broke it by attaching a moratorium that bans municipalities from enacting any anti-discrimination ordinances for 180 days.  

Dem Sen. Jackson: Lawmakers Had A Deal And Republicans Broke It

By Dec 22, 2016
NC Legislature

The immediate aftermath of the General Assembly’s failure to repeal House Bill 2 in special session Wednesday was predictable. Democrats blamed Republicans. Republicans blamed Democrats. Opposing activist groups went on the attack. In short, the political spin cycle was on high.

NC Democrats File Another HB2 Repeal Bill; 2nd Openly-Gay Lawmaker Appointed To Gen. Assembly

By & Feb 2, 2017

Democratic lawmakers in the North Carolina Senate have again offered legislation to repeal House Bill 2, which limits LGBT rights and directs which public bathrooms transgender people can use, among other things.

Four Senate Democrats sponsored repeal legislation filed Wednesday, but it's unlikely to get a hearing in the Republican-controlled chamber. GOP Senate leader Phil Berger has said he doesn't believe the votes are in his chamber for an outright repeal and says compromise would be required.