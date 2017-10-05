Trump Returning To NC For First Time As President

On Saturday, Donald Trump will visit North Carolina for the first time since he became president. The purpose? To raise money to help him be president past 2020.

President Trump will arrive in Greensboro on Saturday and head to the home of Louis DeJoy and Aldona Wos for a fundraising dinner with some well- healed friends.

Tickets for the event start at $2,700 per couple and go up to as much as $100,000 to attend a VIP reception with the president. The proceeds will go to the Republican National Committee and the president's victory fund. Members of North Carolina's congressional delegation and state Republican officials are expected to attend.

DeJoy and Wos have long been big Republican donors. Federal records show that over the last few years DeJoy gave $111,000 to Trump's victory fund, $100,000 to the president's inaugural committee and another $233,000 to the RNC.

His wife, Wos, was North Carolina's secretary of health and human services under Republican Governor Pat McCrory. She now serves as vice-chair of the President's Commission on White House Fellowships.