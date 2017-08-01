Top Stories: Fox News On Seth Rich Murder Story; Trump On Insurance Markets

Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Behind Fox News' Baseless Seth Rich Story: The Untold Tale.
-- Trump's Tweets Threaten To Destabilize Insurance Markets.
-- Venezuela Agents Arrest Opposition Leaders In Midnight Raids.
-- Pakistan's Parliament Selects Interim Prime Minister To Replace Sharif.
-- Israeli Authorities Arrest Antiquities Dealers In Connection With Hobby Lobby Scandal.
And here are more early headlines:
Pence, In Eastern Europe, Talks Tough About Russia. (New York Times)
Chinese Leader Says He Won't Allow Any Loss Of Chinese Land. (AP)
Ex-Thai P.M. Maintains Innocence In Her Corruption Trial. (VOA)
Work Halts On 2 Nuclear Reactors In South Carolina. (Washington Post)
Tropical Depression Emily Pours Rain, Heads Into The Atlantic. (NHC)
Typhoon Noru Edging Toward Southern Japan. (Stars And Stripes)