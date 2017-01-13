Related Program: 
'Sully' And The True Story Behind The 'Miracle On The Hudson' From Flight 1549 Passengers

By Erin Keever 13 minutes ago
  • Left to right: Mike Collins, Wally Coppinger, Executive Director of Carolinas Aviation Museum and three passengers on board Flight 1549: Beth McHugh seat 20C, Vic Warnement seat 13E and Eileen Shleffar seat 13D.
    Jenifer Roser
  • Charlotte Talks audience at the Carolinas Aviation Museum.
    Erin Keever
  • The damaged wing of US Airways Flight 1549 plane.
    Tom Bullock

The 'Miracle on the Hudson'

Monday, January 16, 2016

The story of a Charlotte-bound US Airways flight's emergency landing in the Hudson River was captured in the film Sully. We hear from some of the passengers on the eight year anniversary of the 'Miracle on the Hudson.'

 On January 15th 2009, eight years ago yesterday, a modern-day miracle occurred. A Charlotte-bound US Airways flight hit a flock of birds on take-off from La Guardia, losing both engines. 

Captain Sully Sullenberger had seconds to react and decided to put the plane down in the Hudson River. Everyone on board survived. What had never been done before was deemed "The Miracle on the Hudson." Hollywood told that story in a Clint Eastwood film titled simply "Sully" starring Tom Hanks. It's now out on DVD.  

Eight years after the Miracle on the Hudson, we hear from several of the passengers from Flight 1549 in an encore conversation from the Carolinas Aviation Museum.

Watch the show below. The Facebook Live video dropped out during taping so we have two videos.

Guests
Wally Coppinger – Executive Director of Carolinas Aviation Museum

Beth McHugh – Passenger on board Flight 1549, seat 20C

Eileen Shleffar – Passenger on board Flight 1549, seat 13D

Vic Warnement – Passenger on board Flight 1549, seat 13E

Originally aired 9/14/2016