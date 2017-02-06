Sports Group Warns NC "On Brink" Of Losing NCAA Championships For 6 Years

A member of the North Carolina Sports Association has sent a letter to state lawmakers with this warning, North Carolina is on the brink of losing out on all NCAA championships for the next six years unless something is done about House Bill 2.

The letter was penned by Scott Dupree, Executive Director of the Raleigh Sports Alliance and member of the North Carolina Sports Association. Both groups push to bring professional and amateur sporting events to the state.

Dupree states that cities, colleges and universities across the state have put in bids for 133 NCAA championship events. All of which may be in jeopardy because of HB 2.

“Our contacts at the NCAA tell us that, due to their stance on HB2, all North Carolina bids will be pulled from the review process and removed from consideration." That process he states, “will begin in 7 to 10 days and continuing through February. At that point, we will be faced with a six year drought of NCAA championships in North Carolina.”

This includes blockbuster events like the men’s basketball tournament and extends through all other collegiate championships. Dupree says he conservatively estimates the economic impact at $250 million conservatively.

There could also be a knock-on effect at play.

The NCAA, Dupree writes, holds great sway over other sports organizations. “When the NCAA decides it will no longer conduct events in North Carolina, the Atlantic Coast Conference and many other sports organizations will surely follow.” And the economic impact would grow.

In his letter to lawmakers Dupree states this is not meant to be a political note. Just one that deals with facts. And the NCAA has already pulled some games from North Carolina due to House Bill 2.

Dupree ends his letter by writing, “Our last chance to save these events is now. It will be a shame if HB2 is resolved one day too late.”

House Bill 2
HB2
NCAA
