Spectrum News Reporter Talks Committee's Selection Of Charlotte For 2020 RNC

By 38 minutes ago

Spectrum Government Reporter Kirstin Garriss.
Credit Kirstin Garriss

It’s all-but-official that Charlotte will host the 2020 Republican National Convention. The Republican National Committee’s site selection panel voted Wednesday to bring the event to the Queen City.

The vote took place in Austin, Texas, where the RNC is meeting this week. Government reporter for Spectrum News Kirstin Garriss joined “All Things Considered” host Mark Rumsey by phone from Austin to discuss the decision.

Mark Rumsey: It sounds like it's essentially a done deal that the convention is coming to Charlotte.

Kirstin Garriss: Basically this morning, the RNC committee met in a closed session. We talked directly with Nevada GOP chairman Michael McDonald. He was representing Las Vegas, who was also a finalist, and he said Charlotte has been selected. He was disappointed that Las Vegas didn't make the cut, but he thinks he'll have a fantastic time in Charlotte.

The official vote will be this Friday, and that is when the full RNC will get together and take a vote to finalize the deal. But it's basically coming in 2022.

Rumsey: This week, Charlotte City Council members just barely voted to support the city's GOP convention bid. Do you know if the lack of a strong consensus locally caused any concern for the site selection committee?

Garriss: I asked the Mecklenburg County GOP party about that. Sarah Reidy-Jones Jones is their vice president in Charlotte and she says, you know, they feel like the fact that Charlotte voted — and that it was a close vote — represents that America is divided, but also how it can come together. The fact that there were Democrats who did vote for a Republican convention speaks volumes.

I know this morning before the RNC election meetings started, one Chairman said that they thank the Charlotte City Council for voting which basically again opened up a pathway for this convention to come to Charlotte. So they knew about what happened, but they think that the perfect reason to come is to show off how they can be inclusive.

Rumsey: We have just 20 seconds or so here, Kirstin. Any better feel from Austin as to why so few cities went after this convention?

Garriss: We were told today that at least seven cities went to Washington D.C. for the interested cities meeting. But all we know is that Charlotte made a good pitch and the RNC is coming in two years. We'll have a convention.

Tags: 
Top News
Republican National Convention

Related Content

Charlotte City Council Votes In Support Of RNC Bid

By & & Cole Del Charco Jul 16, 2018
The Charlotte City Council heard from more than 130 people discussing their support or opposition for the Republican National Convention in 2020.
Jasmin Herrera / WFAE

The Charlotte City Council voted 6-5 in a show of support for the city’s bid for the 2020 Republican National Convention after a week of heated debate among council members over the merits of hosting the convention.

Council Vote Ends 2 Weeks Of Debate, Positions City For RNC

By Jul 17, 2018
Mayor Vi Lyles speaks during Monday's special council meeting to vote on the city's bid for the Republican National Convention in 2020.
David Boraks / WFAE

After a debate that Mayor Vi Lyles called one of the most difficult of her career, a divided Charlotte City Council voted 6 to 5 Monday to support the city's bid to host the 2020 Republican National Convention. The council's endorsement comes as the Republican National Committee prepares to meet in Austin, Texas this week to choose between Charlotte and Las Vegas.

Social Media Outcry Continues After Council's RNC Vote

By Cole del Charco Jul 17, 2018
Calla Hales / Twitter

Pressure was building on social media against the bid for the 2020 Republican National Convention before Monday’s vote with Democrats complaining there wasn’t enough debate about the bid ahead of time. That boiled over in last night’s council hearing and protests at the government center.

RNC Committee Chooses Charlotte For 2020 Convention, Reports Say

By , & 4 hours ago
Charlotte has been selected for the 2020 Republican National Convention.
Zuri Berry / WFAE

The site selection committee for the Republican National Committee has chosen Charlotte as its host city for its 2020 national convention, according to multiple media reports.