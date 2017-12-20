SouthBound Radio Hour: Vol. 2

On last week's SouthBound, guest Dolph Ramseur talked about the songs and artists that defined his life, not to mention his career as a music manager and record label owner. Here's a playlist to go along with our podcast conversation:

We'll do new playlists on off weeks between SouthBound episodes, which you can subscribe to on iTunes, Stitcher and NPR One.

Let us know which songs and sounds should fit in this mix: send a tweet to @tommytomlinson or @wfae, and use the hashtag #WFAESouthBound. You can also email us at tomlinsonwrites@gmail.com.