SouthBound: Author Kimmery Martin On Her Debut Novel And Life As An ER Doctor

Kimmery Martin's first novel, "The Queen of Hearts," has got love, death, humor, secrets, hot doctor sex, and a medical procedure performed with a fork. Does that sound like something you might be interested in reading?

Kimmery’s from Kentucky, and she spent years as an emergency-room doctor in Charlotte – in fact, she wrote this book while working in the ER and raising three kids with her husband. Talking to her for this episode of SouthBound, I felt like a slacker.

Show Notes:

"The Queen of Hearts" review in The New York Times

Kimmery Martin's website

Music From This Episode:

In My Direction - Astronauts

All Of Me - Josh Turner feat. Gonzalo Bergara

Think Of One - Anke Helfrich feat. Tim Hagans

Let's keep the conversation going. Send a tweet to @tommytomlinson or @wfae, and use the hashtag #WFAESouthBound. You can also email us at tomlinsonwrites@gmail.com.

Where to Listen:

New episodes of SouthBound will come out every other week on Wednesday. Subscribe:

iTunes Stitcher NPR One

SouthBound is a production of WFAE. Our host is Tommy Tomlinson. Our producer is Nick de la Canal. Our web manager is Jennifer Lang. Our audience engagement producer is Joni Deutsch, and our theme music comes from Josh Turner.