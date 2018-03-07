SouthBound: Author Kimmery Martin On Her Debut Novel And Life As An ER Doctor

By 2 hours ago
  • Kimmery Martin's debut novel "The Queen of Hearts" has been named an anticipated read of 2018 by 'Southern Living.'
    Kimmery Martin's debut novel "The Queen of Hearts" has been named an anticipated read of 2018 by 'Southern Living.'

Kimmery Martin's first novel, "The Queen of Hearts," has got love, death, humor, secrets, hot doctor sex, and a medical procedure performed with a fork. Does that sound like something you might be interested in reading?

Kimmery’s from Kentucky, and she spent years as an emergency-room doctor in Charlotte – in fact, she wrote this book while working in the ER and raising three kids with her husband. Talking to her for this episode of SouthBound, I felt like a slacker.

Show Notes:

Music From This Episode:

  • In My Direction - Astronauts
  • All Of Me - Josh Turner feat. Gonzalo Bergara
  • Think Of One - Anke Helfrich feat. Tim Hagans

Let's keep the conversation going. Send a tweet to @tommytomlinson or @wfae, and use the hashtag #WFAESouthBound. You can also email us at tomlinsonwrites@gmail.com.

Where to Listen:

New episodes of SouthBound will come out every other week on Wednesday. Subscribe:
iTunes     Stitcher     NPR One

SouthBound is a production of WFAE. Our host is Tommy Tomlinson. Our producer is Nick de la Canal. Our web manager is Jennifer Lang. Our audience engagement producer is Joni Deutsch, and our theme music comes from Josh Turner.

Tags: 
SouthBound
Tommy Tomlinson
Kimmery Martin
Top News

Related Content

SouthBound: Andrea Kirby On Living On Both Sides Of The Camera

By Feb 21, 2018
ABC Sports

If you're a sports fan of a certain age, you probably know Andrea Kirby's voice. From her roots in Alabama, she became a pioneering woman in sports broadcasting, reporting from around the globe on ABC's "Wide World of Sports" in the '70s. From there, she changed jobs to become a media coach for athletes and coaches, becoming known in some circles as "the athlete whisperer." In this episode of SouthBound, she tells stories from both sides of the camera.

SouthBound: Black History Month Through A Southern Lens

By & Feb 7, 2018
Clemson University Library / Flickr

February is Black History Month, and today, we look back at some of our favorite moments from past interviews that examine the culture and history of African-American life in the American South.

SouthBound: Historian Joshua Burford On The Unseen LGBTQ History Of The South

By Joni Deutsch Jan 10, 2018
Joshua Burford / Facebook

So how do you document history if a lot of that history has been hidden from the outside world? That’s the challenge and the life’s work of Josh Burford, who has set out to tell the LGBTQ history of the South.

SouthBound: Kathleen Purvis On Exploring Culture Through Food

By Dec 26, 2017
Courtesy of Kathleen Purvis

Kathleen Purvis has spent the last 30 years eating, sipping, thinking about and writing about Southern food and drink. She has been the food writer at the Charlotte Observer since 1989 and has won a slew of regional and national awards for her stories. She has written three books – her latest book, “Distilling the South: A Guide to Southern Craft Liquors,” will be published in May by UNC Press.

SouthBound: Dolph Ramseur on Power of Radio, Following Your Dreams

By Dec 13, 2017
Courtesy of Dolph Ramseur

On this episode of SouthBound we talk with Dolph Ramseur, who grew up on a dirt road in Concord, North Carolina, trying to keep from having to work in the cotton mills that used to employ so many southerners, including many in his own family.

SouthBound: John T. Edge

By Nov 29, 2017
Jason Thrasher

On this episode of SouthBound we talk to John T. Edge, who has thought more, and more deeply, about Southern food than maybe anyone else in the world. 

SouthBound: Harvey Gantt

By Nov 15, 2017
Harvey Gantt stands on the steps of Sikes Hall on the day he entered Clemson University, Jan. 28, 1963.
clemsonunivlibrary / Flickr/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/

On this episode of SouthBound we talk to Harvey Gantt, who has spent his whole life pushing against the boundaries of the South. 