Shooting Suspect Barricaded At Los Angeles Trader Joe's

Los Angeles police are responding to "an active incident" at a Trader Joe's in the city's Silver Lake neighborhood on Saturday, after a suspect opened fire outside the grocery store.

LAPD Asst. Chief Robert Arcos said in a press briefing that a shooter is "barricaded" in the store. The gunman fled his vehicle to hide in the store, as did several bystanders who ran into the store after hearing gunfire.

"There is still an active police incident at the #TraderJoes near the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Blvd," the LAPD tweeted. "We are still urging the everyone to stay clear of the area. Due to the fluidity of the incident, we will release information as it becomes available."

President Trump tweeted that he's "watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely." Retweeting the president, the LAPD did not dispute his description of the incident as a "hostage situation," but the LAPD has not yet labeled it as such. The LAPD tweeted that the incident began as a "pursuit" that ended in "an officer involved shooting."

The Los Angeles Fire Department's David Ortiz says one female who is in "stable condition" has been taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

