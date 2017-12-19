Sessions Announces Violent Crime Task Force, But Details Lacking

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in Charlotte today to announce a new joint federal and local task force to fight violent crime. Sessions noted there is already an anti-gang task force in the city.

"So this new violent crime task force will concentrate on other violent activities. Like bank robberies, car jackings, kidnappings, extortion."

Sessions did not provide details or take questions about the task force. He noted Charlotte's growing murder rate - there have been 85 homicides 2017, compared to 69 last year - but did not say if the task force will address murder.

Check back for updates to this story.