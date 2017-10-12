School Bus Hit By Gunfire In East Charlotte

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says a school bus was hit by gunfire Thursday morning as two men exchanged shots near Parkwood and The Plaza. One round struck a window on the bus that was from Charlotte Lab School, a charter school.

CMPD says the bus was not the target of the gunfire, which occurred as two men argued at a nearby gas station. Police said the bus driver was hit by glass. No students were injured.

Both shooters fled in separate vehicles. Police says a second vehicle was also hit by gunfire, but the driver was not injured.