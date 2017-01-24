SC Rep. Chris Corley Resigns Amid Domestic Violence Charges; City Seeks Public Input In MLS Proposal

South Carolina Representative Chris Corley, accused of beating his wife bloody, resigned Tuesday rather than be expelled from the Statehouse. Corley, a Republican, still faces a felony aggravated domestic violence charge that could put him in prison for up to 20 years.

House Speaker Jay Lucas read Corley's one-sentence resignation letter to his colleagues, which came as he was preparing to introduce legislation forcing Corley from his House seat.

"I am grateful that the House did not have to take such extraordinary measures," said Lucas, R-Hartsville.

Corley's troubles at home become public record through a desperate 911 call the day after Christmas. "Please stop" can be heard repeatedly in the recording released by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. "Just stop daddy. Just stop. Daddy, why are you doing this?" their children say.

Prosecutors said in court that Corley threw his wife on their bed and began hitting her in the head on Dec. 26, once even biting her nose as their young children stood in the doorway. Corley took away his wife's cellphone so she couldn't call for help, but she managed to make the 911 call on her Apple Watch, assistant Attorney General Kinli Abee said.

The attack ended with Corley pointing a gun at his wife and then going to a bathroom, which allowed her to run with her children to her mother's house across the street, Abee said.

Corley's attorney did not dispute the facts in court.

City Calls For Public Input On Major League Soccer Proposal

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts has called a special city council meeting Friday, January 27, at 4 p.m. at Government Center to solicit public input on a $175 million proposal to bring Major League Soccer to Charlotte.

Under the proposal, the historic Memorial Stadium would be demolished and a new, 20,000 seat stadium would be built in it's place. The city and the county would each pay roughly $44 million, and the ownership group would cover the remaining $88 million.

City and county leaders will need to reach a decision quickly to meet the January 31 deadline to submit a bid.

The Mecklenburg County Commission is holding a public hearing Tuesday afternoon. Commissioners will vote on Thursday.

Charlotte City Council is expected to take a vote immediately after its own public hearing on Friday.

SC Courthouse Removes Confederate Memorabilia From Courtroom

A renovated South Carolina courtroom will reopen this weekend without Confederate flags or portraits of Confederate generals displayed inside.

York County Clerk of Court David Hamilton tells The Herald of Rock Hill he will either display the flags and Confederate portraits elsewhere in the courthouse or donate them to a museum.

He says he has an appreciation of history, but believes it's important for people to feel they are being treated fairly in court. Hamilton also says he's made sure he's in compliance with South Carolina's Heritage Act, which requires legislative approval to move of take down Civil War monuments.

NC Legislators Seek Longer Block On Cooper's Medicaid Effort

North Carolina's Republican legislative leaders want a judge to extend their temporary ban on efforts by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's administration to expand Medicaid coverage under former President Barack Obama's health care law.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senator leader Phil Berger filed court papers explaining why they think U.S. District Judge Louise Flanagan should reject requests from state and federal agencies to dissolve their earlier delay. The lawmakers also want a longer injunction.

Cooper tried to begin shortly after his inauguration this month expanding coverage to potentially 500,000 people through a notice with federal regulators. Court papers filed Monday by attorneys for legislators argue Cooper's administration violated state and federal laws when he sought expansion without the General Assembly's OK.

An in-person hearing on the requests may occur Friday.