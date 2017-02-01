President Trump's SCOTUS Nomination and the Future of the Supreme Court

Donald Trump names Neil Gorsuch as his first Supreme Court nominee. If confirmed, how might a 5-4 balance on the court impact North Carolina issues like legislative districting, LGBT rights and more? Hear from judicial experts when Charlotte Talks.

Since the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, the Supreme Court has had a 4/4 ideological split. President Trump has announced his choice to replace Scalia with the nomination of appellate Judge Neil Gorsuch. It is here that presidents leave a lasting mark and Mr. Trump’s choice and his future choices will leave a very different mark than those of a President Hillary Clinton.

How will the nomination of Judge Gorsuch and future nominees likely affect North Carolina issues like legislative districts and voting rules, LGBT rights and more?

On this edition of Charlotte Talks, host Mike Collins talks to judicial experts about Judge Neil Gorsuch, what may be a rocky confirmation process for his elevation to the Supreme Court, and what may be ahead in the form of Senate Judiciary hearings, a possible filibuster, and the future of the Supreme Court.

Guests:

Dr. John Szmer, associate professor in the Department of Political Science at UNC Charlotte.

Dr. Andrew O’Geen, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science at Davidson College.