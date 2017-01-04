Police Searching For Gunmen Who Killed Son Of Kannapolis Officer; Chance Of Snow This Weekend

By & 1 hour ago

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are searching for two men they say are responsible for fatally shooting a teenager as he sat in the backseat of a car with family members Monday night.

Police say 14-year-old Anthony Frazier died at Carolinas Medical Center on Tuesday. He was the son of Kannapolis police officer, Daniel Frazier.

In a statement, Annette Keller, a spokesperson for the Kannapolis Police Department, said the shooting left department employees "heartbroken."

"Our families are the backbone of our department and without them we could not survive," Keller said, "We are stunned that once again a senseless tragedy has impacted the lives of our children and our officers."

CMPD says the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday night on Finchley Drive in northeast Charlotte. Detectives describe the two suspects as black males in their teens to early 20s. One suspect was wearing a gray hoodie and had a thin build. The second suspect was wearing a dark colored hoodie and also had a thin build. One of them may have had short twists.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting. Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information concerning the case.

Southern States Bracing For Potential Of Snow, Sleet, Ice

Forecasters say a winter storm system could blanket much of the South with a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow from Texas all the way east to the Carolinas.

Even parts of the deep South -- including Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama -- were bracing for the possibility of snow by Friday.

Freezing rain and ice is also possible in areas such as Atlanta, where frozen freeways have shut down traffic in past storms. Forecasters say they don't expect the worst of the wintry weather to strike metro Atlanta until after schoolchildren are dismissed Friday afternoon.

Forecasters said early Wednesday that it's too soon to predict snowfall amounts.

In the Charlotte area, the National Weather Service forecasts a 40 percent chance of snow Friday night and a 50 percent chance of snow Saturday.

Three-Judge Panel Will Hear Gov. Cooper's Lawsuit Thursday

A separation of powers lawsuit filed by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper against Republican house and senate leaders Tim Moore and Phil Berger will be heard by a three-judge panel Thursday morning.

The state's Chief Justice of the Supreme Court set the panel late Wednesday. Cooper is suing over recent legislation that combines the state's board of election, Ethics Commission, and a division of the Secretary of State's Office overseeing compliance with lobbying laws into a single eight-member board.

The governor has traditionally appointed everyone to the elections board, which falls under the executive branch. Under the new law, the state legislation would appoint everyone at first, and later, lawmakers and the governor would split appointment power.

Related Content

Gov. Cooper Announces First Two Cabinet Nominees

By Jan 3, 2017
Screen Grab via WRAL

Governor Roy Cooper has announced his first two nominees for his cabinet. They would run the Department of Transportation and the Department of Environmental Quality.

Cooper Fires Back At GOP Plan To Weaken Him

By Dec 15, 2016

The General Assembly is still in Raleigh for an additional special session. Several bills offered by Republicans are aimed at limiting the powers of incoming Democratic Governor Roy Cooper. Republicans say what they're doing is constitutional.  Democrats call it a power grab. Cooper held a press conference this morning to say the proposals are unprecedented and will hurt North Carolinians. WFAE's Mark Rumsey talked to reporter David Boraks about the latest developments.

Mid-Day Fog Blankets Region, Delaying Flights Out Of Charlotte; SC Gas Is Cheapest In The Nation

By & Jan 3, 2017

Heavy fog was responsible for numerous flight delays out of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration issued the order to begin delaying flights around 11 a.m. citing fog and low visibility. Around that time, the National Weather Service said visibility at the airport was .25 miles.

Delays for departing flights ranged from about 20 minutes to more than two hours. Arrivals, meanwhile, experienced minor airborne delays of around 15 minutes or less, according to the FAA.

Council Seeks Subpoena Power For Police Review Board

By Dec 20, 2016

Charlotte City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to add one more item to their 2017 lobbying priorities: Seeking legislation to give Charlotte's Police Review Board subpoena power.  It's one of the proposals to arise after the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott in September.