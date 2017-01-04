Police Searching For Gunmen Who Killed Son Of Kannapolis Officer; Chance Of Snow This Weekend

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are searching for two men they say are responsible for fatally shooting a teenager as he sat in the backseat of a car with family members Monday night.

Police say 14-year-old Anthony Frazier died at Carolinas Medical Center on Tuesday. He was the son of Kannapolis police officer, Daniel Frazier.

In a statement, Annette Keller, a spokesperson for the Kannapolis Police Department, said the shooting left department employees "heartbroken."

"Our families are the backbone of our department and without them we could not survive," Keller said, "We are stunned that once again a senseless tragedy has impacted the lives of our children and our officers."

CMPD says the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday night on Finchley Drive in northeast Charlotte. Detectives describe the two suspects as black males in their teens to early 20s. One suspect was wearing a gray hoodie and had a thin build. The second suspect was wearing a dark colored hoodie and also had a thin build. One of them may have had short twists.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting. Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information concerning the case.

Southern States Bracing For Potential Of Snow, Sleet, Ice

Forecasters say a winter storm system could blanket much of the South with a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow from Texas all the way east to the Carolinas.

Even parts of the deep South -- including Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama -- were bracing for the possibility of snow by Friday.

Freezing rain and ice is also possible in areas such as Atlanta, where frozen freeways have shut down traffic in past storms. Forecasters say they don't expect the worst of the wintry weather to strike metro Atlanta until after schoolchildren are dismissed Friday afternoon.

Forecasters said early Wednesday that it's too soon to predict snowfall amounts.

In the Charlotte area, the National Weather Service forecasts a 40 percent chance of snow Friday night and a 50 percent chance of snow Saturday.

Three-Judge Panel Will Hear Gov. Cooper's Lawsuit Thursday

A separation of powers lawsuit filed by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper against Republican house and senate leaders Tim Moore and Phil Berger will be heard by a three-judge panel Thursday morning.

The state's Chief Justice of the Supreme Court set the panel late Wednesday. Cooper is suing over recent legislation that combines the state's board of election, Ethics Commission, and a division of the Secretary of State's Office overseeing compliance with lobbying laws into a single eight-member board.

The governor has traditionally appointed everyone to the elections board, which falls under the executive branch. Under the new law, the state legislation would appoint everyone at first, and later, lawmakers and the governor would split appointment power.