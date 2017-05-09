Police Organization Calls For More Support, Raises For CMPD Officers

By 45 minutes ago
  • Nick de la Canal / WFAE

The Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police is calling on city leaders to give officers more substantial raises, saying it would be a good first step in giving officers support that they feel has been lacking in recent months.

At a public hearing on the city manager's proposed budget Monday, around a dozen uniformed officers stood as members of the FOP Lodge 9 addressed city council. Travis Cook, a member of the order, said the police department is struggling to retain officers, in part because of low pay, and also because of the atmosphere.

"Not only do officers feel they have no support from the community, they feel they have no support from city council," he said.

Members of the order cited a number of recent challenges the department has faced - one being the national criticism that rained down on CMPD officers after the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott in Sept 2016. More recently, the department has struggled with rising levels of violent crimes, especially homicides.

In the upcoming budget, the city has proposed hiring an additional 62 officers, and giving current officers a 2 percent market adjusted raise.

"We do appreciate the 2 percent," Mike Michalec, president of the FOP Lodge 9 said, "We don't want to take that and totally disregard it. We believe we deserve more."

Tags: 
CMPD
Fraternal Order of Police
Keith Scott
Travis Cook
Mike Michalec
Charlotte budget
News Desk

Related Content

No Property Tax Increase But More Fees In Charlotte Budget

By May 2, 2017
Charlotte skyline at dusk
silicon640c / Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/creativecommons/by-2.0/

Charlotte's new city manager has released his proposed budget for the city. It calls for a 5.3 percent increase in city spending with no increase in property taxes. But residents would still pay more for water and garbage services.

'Indefensible,' Putney Says Of Officer Who Held Gun To Suspect's Head

By Apr 27, 2017
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney speaks at a press conference on April 27, 2017. Putney addressed the use of force shown in bodycam footage from a March 2016 arrest.
Molly Mathis / Charlotte Observer

CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney says he will not defend the actions of a police officer who tackled a suspect, pressed a gun to his head, and said "I will kill you," while making an arrest last year. Still, Putney says the officer's actions were legal.

Charlotte Budget Hearing: Just Don't Touch The Trash

By May 10, 2016
Michael Tomsic

Charlotte residents had their first chance to comment Monday night on the city’s proposed budget, which includes a property tax hike. But most of the speakers focused on something that’s not in the budget.