Parents Weigh In On CMS Boundary Plan / Plight Of Charlotte's Farmers Markets

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

The school board hears from Charlotte-Mecklenburg parents about the new student assignment plan. Then, we hear about the city's study of farmers markets. Are they in need of help?

PART ONE

For the past two weeks, parents have been dissecting Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Supt. Ann Clark's recommendation for new school boundaries. There has been a range of reaction, from "hysterical" in Huntersville, to "thrilled" in Sedgefield.

Since then, the school system has been getting feedback at community meetings. Now, the parents are going directly to the school board. A public hearing is being held Tuesday ahead of a board vote later this month.

Further details about the boundary plan are expected to come out at the board meeting, including the cost of executing the boundary changes and possible revisions to Clark's recommendation.

Mike Collins gets an update from WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn, who has been covering the community meetings and will be at Tuesday's hearing.

GUEST

Gwendolyn Glenn, WFAE reporter (@GG_on_the_air)

PART TWO

While the grocery store “war” in the Charlotte area between Harris Teeter, Publix and others continues to unfold, farmers markets are experiencing a decline. Even though they continue to sprout up across the country, markets in Charlotte are seeing fewer people.

These markets aren’t just weekend destinations for foodies. They can play a role in addressing Charlotte’s food deserts – areas where access to fresh, healthy food is lacking or non-existent. As of 2015, more than 87,000 Mecklenburg County residents lived in these dead zones for fresh produce and vegetables.

Charlotte is examining what can be done to help farmers markets as part of a broader look at the city’s food system – how to broaden access to food, and the role the farm-to-market system plays in economic development.

Mike Collins talks with the city and with a local food activist about what they've learned and possible next steps.

GUESTS

Lynn Caldwell, executive director, Charlotte Food Innovation District (@LocavoreMoxie)

John Short and Tom Warshauer, City of Charlotte Neighborhood and Business Services