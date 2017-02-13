The O'Connor Band Brings A Grammy Home To Charlotte

One of the winners at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards has a Charlotte connection. The O’Connor Band comprised of legendary violinist Mark O’Connor and three of his family members brought home the Grammy for best Bluegrass Album of the year. WFAE’s Sarah Delia has more.

Sunday was a big day for the O’Connor Band. For starters, they got to perform at the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony in Los Angeles, where less mainstream genres were recognized.

Not to mention the band’s debut album Coming Home won the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album. The album is a mix of originals and traditional Americana music.

Mark and his wife Maggie relocated to Charlotte from New York last spring. His future daughter-in-law Kate Lee on lead vocals and violin and son Forrest featured on mandolin, live in Nashville when they aren’t rehearsing or touring.

In an interview with WFAE last year, Mark O’Connor who adds Grammy number 3 to his growing collection after Sunday night, said this album out of the hundreds he’s been a part of, is the one that makes him most proud.