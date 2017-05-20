Observer Series On Why Many Smart, Low-Income Students Aren't In Advanced Classes

WFAE's Lisa Worf interview Charlotte Observer education reporter Ann Doss Helms.

There's a lot of focus on getting low-income students to make the grade. But many of these students are already achieving and still don't get into gifted or accelerated classes. A new series by the Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News Observer looks at why that happens. Reporters examined seven years of data and found that 9,000 low-income children in North Carolina were counted out of classes that could have opened new opportunities. We spoke with one of the series' reporters Charlotte Observer Education Reporter Ann Doss Helms.