No Property Tax Increase But More Fees In Charlotte Budget

By 2 hours ago

Charlotte's new city manager has released his proposed budget for the city. It calls for a 5.3% increase in city spending with no increase in property taxes. But residents would still pay more for water and garbage services.

Credit silicon640c / Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/creativecommons/by-2.0/

Marcus Jones took over as Charlotte City manager at the end of last year. In crafting his first budget for the city Jones says he focused on police accountability, affordable housing, increasing jobs and other principles laid by the Charlotte City Council in the aftermath of the Keith Lamont Scott protests.

The budget calls for hiring 62 more uniformed police which completes a two year plan to boost the force by 125 officers. Plus 25 additional support staff.

Charlotte's fire department would get $1.5 million more in its budget. This would be used for capital improvements and a new ladder company near the Eastland Mall site.

The city budget includes $2 million more for affordable housing in the city and $8.5 million more for economic development projects.

All this is largely paid for by increased revenue from Charlotte's construction boom.

However, all residents would see an increase of around $21 in their yearly water bills. Residents would also pay $6 more per year for garbage collection.

Next Monday the city council will hear public comment on the budget. Council will spend much of the month working out the details and making any changes. The final vote on the budget is scheduled for June 12th.

Tags: 
Marcus Jones
Charlotte City Council
Charlotte budget
News Desk

