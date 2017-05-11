New Report Says North Carolina Out Front In Bills Targeting State Courts

America's judicial system has been the target of a number of political attacks this year.

And not just from President Donald Trump questioning the legitimacy of some, quote "so-called" judges or saying he wants to break up the Federal appeals court which struck down his travel ban.

A new report by the left leaning Brennan Center for Justice finds Republican controlled legislatures across the country are targeting state courts and remaking them for potential political gain. They have tracked at least 41 such bills in 15 states and that's just since January 1 of this year.

Alicia Bannon co-authored this report.

In an interview with WFAE's Tom Bullock, Bannon notes North Carolina is one state leading the trend. Here we've seen bills to make judicial elections partisan, shrink the size of some courts and to limit the governor's power to appoint judicial replacements, and more. 

NC Judge Retires Early After Lawmakers 'Brush Aside' Concerns And Change Court

On Monday, Judge Douglas McCullough of the North Carolina Court of Appeals resigned his seat.  Some 36 days before he turned 72, which is the mandatory retirement age of the court.  The reason, McCullough says was simple. "I retired at that time because I did not want my legacy to the court to be the elimination of my seat and the impairment of the court."

Mecklenburg Judges Concerned About Bill To Split Up Judicial District

A bill that would divide Mecklenburg County into three separate judicial districts has drawn the ire of many judges. 

Bill To Make Judicial Elections Partisan Advances In NC House

Since 2002 all judicial elections in North Carolina have been considered non-partisan races. Which means the candidates party affiliation does not appear on the ballot.

Over the last few months the General Assembly has been changing that. And Monday, a bill which would finalize the process was passed by a committee in the State House.

Arguments For And Against Partisan Judicial Races

The North Carolina House passed a bill Wednesday that would make District and Superior Court races partisan. In other words, judicial candidates would have their party affiliation appear on the ballot.

The vote was unusual, 65 to 51, with Democrats and Republicans voting for and against the measure.

Proponents argue that listing a party affiliation next to a judicial candidate’s name on the ballot provides voters with needed information.