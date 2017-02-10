NC Expects A $552 Million Budget Surplus. Here's One Way That Money May Be Used

By 45 minutes ago

North Carolina is one of just four states expecting to see a budget surplus this year. And it is a significant figure. The non-partisan state Fiscal Research Division projects 552 million extra dollars will flow into North Carolina’s coffers.

The budget debates are still months away. But one proposal for some of that extra money is up for a vote next week.

Republican Nelson Dollar is something of a budget guru for the North Carolina House. He’s the top budget writer, negotiator and chairman of the Appropriation committee.

But when it came time for House Bill 7 to go through that committee, Dollar let this man pitch the bill. "Thank you, chairman and for the record my name is Steve Bailey and I’m a senior associate with the Pew Charitable Trusts."

Pew is a non-partisan think tank. And Bailey’s focus is all about finding best practices when it comes to state budgets. In particular how much and when states should save. "And I’m here today because House Bill 7 contains not just one but four best practices identified by our research. First, it creates a savings deposit rule tied to revenue growth."

HB 7 would mandate 15 percent of all surpluses be placed in North Carolina’s rainy day fund. This year that would mean $82.8 million.

Second, the bill would establish just when the rainy day fund could be used. Something that now is simply up to legislators. "Currently North Carolina is one of only six states that does not have any conditions for when the rainy day fund can be used," explained Bailey, "in other words there is no definition for what constitutes rain for your rainy day fund."

If passed, the rainy day fund could be used to cover budget shortfalls, to cover costs imposed by a court or administrative order. And to provide relief and assistance in an emergency like a natural disaster.

The third best practice? "It provides an evidence based savings target, so how big the fund can grow."

And finally, "It provides a mechanism to re-evaluate the rules governing the fund in two years."

House Bill 7 flew through committee. And is expected to be debated by the House on Tuesday. And there will be debate.

One thing not covered by Pew’s presentation, are there long term cost of saving versus spending on hot button issues, like teacher pay and roads.

Tags: 
NC budget
Nelson Dollar
Politics
NC politics
News Desk

Related Content

NCGA Update: Budget Deal (Seems) Close; 3 Constitutional Amendments Proposed

By Jun 27, 2016
North Carolina General Assembly building.
NC General Assembly

This week is a big week for the North Carolina General Assembly. The state’s fiscal year ends on Friday. But the budget still needs to be passed and lawmakers aren’t just working on that. The Senate today is expected to vote on a trio of amendments to the North Carolina constitution.  

WFAE’s Tom Bullock talks with Morning Edition Host Marshall Terry.

NC Senate Budget Includes Overhaul Of Water Runoff Regs

By Jun 1, 2016
File photo. / WFAE

Budgets are supposed to be focused on taxes and spending. But the North Carolina Senate has a reputation for sliding major policy changes into its spending plan. This year is no exception. It contains a plan for a major overhaul to a key water quality regulation. 

Teachers Would See Big Pay Raise Under NC Senate Plan

By May 25, 2016
North Carolina General Assembly

The North Carolina Senate has big plans for teacher pay. Today Senate Leader Phil Berger laid out an ambitious proposal which would far exceed the roughly 4 percent in raises the House passed last week. But there’s a big question left unanswered.

When it comes to teacher pay, the North Carolina House budget falls short for Governor Pat McCrory.

Bipartisan Vote Gives Tentative Approval For House Budget

By May 19, 2016
North Carolina General Assembly building.
NC General Assembly

House lawmakers Wednesday night gave their tentative approval of the proposed $22.2 billion state budget. Debates over these spending bills tend to be hard fought partisan affairs. But a strange thing happened with this budget, the House seemed to be hit with a bout of congeniality.

These days, the bar for what is considered a truly bipartisan bill is pretty low. But the house budget was truly passed in a bipartisan way. The vote was 103-12. Thirty Democrats voted for the budget, the most since Republicans took over the chamber in 2011.