NC Candidate Says Russian Bought Her Web Domain

A North Carolina congressional candidate said the website she used when she campaigned for another office is now owned by a Russian.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported Friday that a man listing a Russian residence bought the website address that Democrat Linda Coleman used when she ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor two years ago. Coleman told the newspaper that there was an attempt to rebuild and mimic her old website.

The site was bought by Ivan Gusev, of Moscow, in January. According to the News & Observer, the phone number tied to the account doesn't work and emails weren't returned.

Word of the purchase comes amid recent investigations of Russian meddling in U.S. elections. One of which is an indictment brought by special prosecutor Robert Mueller, alleging that a “Charlotte Against Trump” rally in Nov. 2016 was organized by Russians.

Coleman said she didn't know why the Russian-based website was created and she urged other political candidates "to be vigilant." Her campaign has contacted the FBI about the matter.

Coleman is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge incumbent Republican George Holding in North Carolina's 2nd Congressional District in the Raleigh area.