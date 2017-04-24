NC Attorney General Investigates Charlotte School Of Law

Charlotte School of Law is now under investigation by the North Carolina Attorney General's Office. NC DOJ spokeswoman Laura Brewer says the office is investigating the school under the state's civil consumer protection laws and is "very concerned about the current situation" there.

The Department of Education yanked the school's federal loan money in December, partly, because the school was admitting too many unqualified students. Charlotte School of Law administrators hope the Trump administration reverses that decision. The school remains open, although enrollment has dwindled to at least 220 students.