Now we're going to go about 360 million light years from Earth. That's where a pair of researchers has found a new type of galaxy. It officially has the generic-sounding name PGC 1000714. What's not generic is its extremely rare shape.

One of the researchers who made the discovery is based in North Carolina. Patrick Treuthardt is an astrophysicist with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. He joined Morning Edition host Marshall Terry to talk about the find.

You can see the galaxy here.