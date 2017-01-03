N.C. Appeals Voting Overhaul Ruling To U.S. Supreme Court

By 4 minutes ago

North Carolina is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a lower court ruling striking down the state's voter ID requirement and other election changes. Attorneys representing the state's Republican leaders filed their petition last week.

In July, a federal appeals court ruled that North Carolina's 2013 election overhaul targeted African-Americans with "almost surgical precision." Republican state lawmakers passed five changes that all disproportionately affected African-Americans, including cutting early voting and requiring photo ID.

Attorneys for North Carolina say in the eyes of those appeals judges, "It is always 1965." In the state's petition asking the Supreme Court to take the case, attorneys argue the lower court jumped to racial conclusions over fairly standard election practices. They point out the Republican changes would've put North Carolina's election policies in the mainstream of other states. They warn the ruling provides a roadmap for invalidating many other state laws.

After the Supreme Court gets a petition, the justices take about a month and a half on average to decide whether to take the case.

