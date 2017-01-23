NASCAR To Announce Tweaked Point System During Charlotte Media Blitz

The NASCAR industry is focused on Charlotte this week. The Charlotte Motor Speedway is hosting the 35th annual NASCAR Media Tour, which is essentially the sport's preseason media blitz.

More than 230 journalists are in town for this week's Media Tour, from as nearby as Charlotte and as far away as Germany. The events start Monday night in uptown with executives from NASCAR and Monster Energy, the new sponsor for the sport's top circuit.

They'll announce a tweak to how drivers get points during races, according to multiple media outlets. It likely will not change the simplified playoff format NASCAR set up three years ago, which made NASCAR more like other sports, with a winner-take-all final race. The reported changes this year create individual segments within races that allow drivers to win bonus points. (The idea is to discourage drivers from taking it easy until the end of the race.)

Drivers will give their opinion on the change and the sport overall the next two days at the Convention Center uptown. The Media Tour wraps up Wednesday night.

