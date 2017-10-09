Michael Jordan Gives Novant Health $7 Million To Open Health Clinics

Michael Jordan is giving Novant Health $7 million to open two family clinics in Charlotte. Novant said the clinics, to be built in low-income neighborhoods just north and west of Uptown, are scheduled to open in late 2020.

The non-profit health system said the clinics will offer behavioral health, physical therapy, social work, oral health and family planning services.

“It is my hope that these clinics will help provide a brighter and healthier future for the children and families they serve," Jordan said in a press release.

Novant projects over five years the family clinics will provide care for nearly 35,000 people who don’t have access to regular medical care.

"The gift will remove barriers to high-quality health care in some of the most vulnerable communities," said President and CEO of Novant Health Carl Armato.