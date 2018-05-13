Man Killed In Homicide In Southeast Charlotte

CMPD are investigating a homicide that occurred in southeast Charlotte Saturday night.

According to a police statement, officers responded to multiple calls for service regarding a vacant vehicle on Elm Forest Drive around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found Nicholas Antoine Boger, 36, under a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still canvassing the scene. CMPD said there is evidence that there may have been shots fired.

This is the 21st homicide of 2018.

>>Stay informed: Sign up for The Frequency newsletter and get WFAE headlines in your inbox every weekday.<<